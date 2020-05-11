WATCH: Deblasio Condemns Williamsburg Attack, Makes No Mention Of His Own Tweets





Mayor Deblasio condemned the anti-Semitic attack against Hasidic Jews in Williamsburg last night, but made no mention of the Tweets he fired off last week which named the entire Hasidic community by name.

A tweet by NYC COuncilman Kalman Yeger mentioned the Mayor’s condemnation and wrote “Gee. I wonder what rhetoric could have possibly led to THIS.”

At the Monday morning press conference, Deblasio said the following:

“I want to talk about an incident that happened last night and this is something that we’ve seen in the context of this whole painful crisis. Remember, there were too many times, way too many times over the last 10 weeks when I’ve had to talk to you about incidents of bias directed at Asian Americans in the context of the coronavirus crisis. We don’t accept bias in New York City. We don’t accept hate in any form, any act of bias, any hate crime, we pursue it. We make sure there are consequences for the perpetrator. That’s something that people have seen time and time again in this city, that we take it seriously. All of us take us seriously. We take us seriously here in the City government and the NYPD takes it seriously. So, we saw those horrible incidents directed that Asian communities.

“Now, last night, a different incident in South Williamsburg, two perpetrators, one male, one female ripped masks off, members of the Jewish community who were walking down the street. This is obviously absolutely unacceptable in every way. It’s something that expresses hate, but also create danger, and that’s unacceptable and we’re not going to allow it here in this city. The two perpetrators have been arrested by the NYPD and we are treating this incident as a hate crime.

“So, there are serious consequences when someone commits one of these acts. So, look, whether it is this horrible anti-Semitic act that we saw or the horrible anti-Asian acts we saw in previous weeks, none of these acts of bias and discrimination are acceptable in New York City. And the fact that the perpetrators were arrested immediately is a reminder to everyone out there, we will not tolerate hate, we will act on it quickly. Anyone who engages in an act of hate will be suffering the consequences of their actions.

Gee. I wonder what rhetoric could have possibly led to THIS. pic.twitter.com/WymM97LDUU — Kalman Yeger ונשמרתם מאד לנפשותיכם (@KalmanYeger) May 11, 2020

(YWN World Headquarters – NYC)







