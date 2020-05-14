Chicago Sees Spike In COVID Cases; Cook County On Tack To Having Most Cases In Nation





Cook County is set to overtake Queens, New York as the county with the most COVID-19 cases nationwide, according to a Chicago Sun-Times analysis.

Queens County reported a total of 56,889 cases on Wednesday, according to data from Johns Hopkins University. Cook County reported 56,406.

Sources tell YWN that Chicago Hatzalah had no COVID emergencies for around 10 days, and are now responding to 3-6 calls a day. There are now Frum patients that have been hospitalized in critical condition in the ICU – just from the past few days.

Doctors continue to warn people in NY/NJ that many people were never infected with the Coronavirus and are all susceptible to catching the virus. People are urged to follow doctors orders and continue with social distancing and other precautions.

But while data suggests New York’s outbreak is on a downward trend from its peak, Wednesday marked Illinois’ worst day yet with 192 coronavirus deaths. Gov. J.B. Pritzker and state health officials say the state could remain in a peak through June, with one projection estimating as many as 300 deaths per day.

(YWN World Headquarters – NYC)








