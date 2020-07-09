Israel: 33,947 Cases, 346 Deaths, Over 350 IDF Soldiers Test Positive For COVID-19





The number of coronavirus patients in Israel increased by 1,231 in the previous 24 hours as of Thursday morning, with active patients now totaling 15,209, of whom 118 are seriously ill and 41 are ventilated.

There are 426 virus patients currently hospitalized. Another two deaths were recorded, raising the death toll to 346.

The Ministerial Committee on Restricted Zones is convening on Thursday to deliberate placing restrictions on another nine areas including a full lockdown of the cities of Modiin Illit and Ramle, an extension of the lockdown of neighborhoods in Ashdod and Lod, a lockdown of neighborhoods in Kiryat Malachi, Beit Shemesh and Jerusalem, restrictions on the city of Bnei Brak and increased testing in Ra’anana.

Currently, the city of Beitar Illit is the only city in lockdown following the expiration of lockdown orders in Lod and Ashdod.

Jerusalem Affair Minister Rabbi Rafi Peretz (Bayit Yehudi) entered quarantine on Wednesday night after his advisor was diagnosed with the coronavirus.

There has been a surge of coronavirus cases in the IDF, with over 350 actives cases – the highest number since the pandemic began and more than double the number of cases at the peak of the first wave in April which totaled 132. About 10,000 soldiers and IDF employees are currently in quarantine.

Defense Minister Benny Gantz and Health Minister Yuli Edelstein discussed increasing cooperation between the health and defense ministries during a visit to the Home Front Command headquarters this week.

Home Front Command soldiers are already assisting the health ministry with manning its quarantine hotline and with reopening coronavirus hotels.

(YWN Israel Desk – Jerusalem)








