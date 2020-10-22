Kensington: Shots Fired At Shul On 18th Avenue & East 9th Street [PHOTOS]

Police were investigating a possible hate crime in Kensington, Wednesday night.

Sources tell YWN that shots were reportedly fired at the Lev Avraham Shul, located on 18th Avenue and East 9th Street – between Flatbush and Boro Park.

The NYPD and Boro Park Shomrim were called to the scene at around 10:45PM.

An investigation revealed some type of bullet casings on the floor.

It was unknown where the shots originated from, and Detectives were on the scene investigating.

The NYPD Hate Crimes Task Force was notified.

