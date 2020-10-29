TEHILLIM – Rosh Yeshivas Brisk: HaGaon HaRav Dovid Soloveitchik Hospitalized

Rosh Yeshivas Brisk, HaGaon HaRav Meshulam Dovid Halevi Soloveitchik has just been taken to the hospital in serious condition.

As YWN had reported, the Rosh Yeshiva contracted COVID-19 a few days ago, and his condition has worsened. He was being treated at his home until his condition took a turn for the worse today, and taken to the hospital.

Vehicles were driving around Yerushalayim and Bnei Brak with announcements telling everyone to say Tehillim.

The public is asked to daven for Hagaon HaRav Meshulam Dovid ben Alta Hendel b’soch shaar cholei Yisrael.

(YWN Israel Desk – Jerusalem)