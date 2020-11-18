President Rivlin Says Chareidim Are Facing An Outbreak of Hatred

During a visit to the Coronavirus control room in Bnei Brak on Sunday, President Ruvi Rivlin spoke about what he called “the outbreak of hatred against the Chareidim” as a result of the Coronavirus. The President was briefed by the chief officer of the response against the spread of the Coronavirus in the Charedi sector Maj.-Gen. (res.) Roni Numa.

He also met with mayors of major Chareidi population centers and including, Mayor of Bnei Brak Avraham Rubenstein, head of the Kiryat Yearim local council Yitzhak Ravitz, Mayor of Beitar Ilit Meir Rubenstein, Mayor of Elad Israel Porush, head of the Rechasim local council Dan Cohen and head of the Emanuel local council Eliyahu Gafne. The meeting focused on measures to fight coronavirus and preparations for the winter.

“At a time of crisis like this, we must not point fingers at each other. We, the Jewish people, have a bitter experience when it comes to stigmatization and criminal accusations of spreading disease,” the President said.

“Do not do to your friend what you would not wish to be done to you. Disagreeing between members of a society is not dangerous. What is dangerous is incitement. It is a real danger when we are dealing with the coronavirus. In addition to the actual virus, the Chareidi public has to deal with the outbreak of this dreadful virus of hatred, every day.”

Mayor of Bnei Brak Avraham Rubenstein said during the meeting: “As Mayor of Bnei Brak, the town most experienced in dealing with corona, while the virus is a problem, the greater problem is the deep fissure in our society between sectors over the last year. The president’s visit clarifies the strong desire of the people of Bnei Brak and all those living in Chareikdi cities, to share mutual obligation with their neighbors. The city of Bnei Brak believes in building bridges, not in constructing walls. Everyone knows that our sages taught that the Second Temple was destroyed because of baseless hatred, but we have some way to go to learn that lesson. Our national resilience depends solely on our unity, and boundless love. We are one people, and only together can we build a nation to be proud of and overcome challenges to prevail with God’s help.”

