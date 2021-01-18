TRAGEDY IN KIRYAS JOEL: Young Child R”L Struck & Killed By Vehicle

Tragedy struck the Kiryas Joel community on Monday, when a young child was R”L struck and killed by a vehicle.

The incident happened just before 4:00PM on Da Weider Blvd, when the three-year-old boy was struck by a delivery van from a local butcher.

Kiryal Joel Hatzolah Paramedics attempted to save the child’s life, but sadly, their efforts were unsuccessful.

The NY State Police are on the scene investigating the incident.

Further information will be published when it becomes available to us.

Boruch Dayan HaEmmes…





(YWN World Headquarters – NYC)