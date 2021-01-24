ISRAEL POLICE OUT OF CONTROL: Litzman and Deri Slam Security Minister After Shocking Footage Emerges Of Cops Attacking Chareidim

Following the Thursday night incident where police officers enforcing COVID guidelines at Vichnitz Merkaz (Reb Mendel) were attacked, many people are stating that police are taking revenge against the community. Local residents who have followed all COVID restrictions that YWN spoke with state that hundreds of officers terrorized the entire Bnei Brak all night, and again on Motzei Shabbos. The crackdown continued, and residents began clashing with police.

Shocking footage has emerged of police using excessive force at many hotspots around the country.

In Ashdod on Sunday morning, police arrived to enforce the closure of a Yeshiva that was open in defiance of the restrictions. The video footage you will see below is simply appalling. Police officers are seen physically fighting with unarmed 9-year-old children. Watch how police toss the children around like sacks of potatoes. In any other civilized country, these officers would immediately be stripped of their badges and guns.

On Sunday morning, during a cabinet meeting held via video conference, an argument broke out between Construction and Housing Minister Yaakov Litzman, Interior Minister Aryeh Deri on one side, and Public Security Minister Amir Ohana on the other side, regarding the violence in Chareidi cities and the level of force used by police officers to stop the riots.

During the back-and-forth Litzman asked Ohana to explain why the police are going “wild” in Bnei Brak.

Ohana responded by asking Litzman to explain why the local residents are going “wild” themselves.

Litzman responded and said, “The footage will tell you everything.”

Ohana then said: “If you want, you have my phone number, we can do this together and not in this forum.”

Ohana previously had kept a warm relationship with the Chareidi Ministers.

Litzman said: “I want to be clear, I condemn all use of violence, and attacking police officers is a very serious matter. But I am simply in shock by the scenes of police brutality and police actions that have taken place all throughout the night. A platoon of officers walked through the streets on a march of vengeance striking out and hitting people violently while throwing shock grenades. Something like this can only take place in Bnei Brak and not even make it into the media or the docket for discussion today.”

Litzman continued: “One cannot take a specific group of people and lump them in together with the Chareidi populace most of which adhere to the rules and regulations. In every population group, there are different streams of people, and one cannot lump everyone in together. To incite against a large segment of the population is a red line that needs to be stopped immediately.”

Minister For Regional Partnership Ofir Akunis weighed in to support the police. “I want to support the police who act on behalf of the government. They don’t make a single decision themselves.”

Interior Minister Aryeh Deri chimed in and addressed the violence in the past few days in Bnei Brak. “From the first day, I have made every effort to adhere to all of the regulations. I condemn at every turn any infraction of the weddings and violence. Likewise, I have to say that immediately after the incidents in Bnei Brak I called Minister Ohana and I told him that I will be the first to condemn violence against police officers, and behind me will be all of the MKs from the Shas party. There is no place for violence against our officers in the State of Israel. I also made it clear to him that there is no place for acts of vengeance by the police against the public. This will only harm us all. My words fell on deaf ears. The police arrived in Bnei Brak with hundreds of officers and stun grenades, they attacked residents who were completely innocent. I strongly condemn these actions that took place in Bnei Brak. This is an embarrassment. They are destroying any trust that the populace had in the police that was built over the past few months.”

