KIDDUSH HASHEM: Rockland Chaveirim Warm Up Firefighters At Massive Monsey Fire [VIDEOS & PHOTOS]

The volunteers of Rockland Chaveirim made a Kiddush Hashem on Thursday, as they warmed up freezing cold firefighters at the scene of a devastating fire.

As YWN reported earlier, a fast-moving blaze totally destroyed the iconic “Motty’s Supermarket”, located on Main Street in Monsey.

As fighter fighters were working to extinguish the blaze, Chaveirim arrived with their command post to allow firefighters to warm up inside. The volunteers also distributed hot pizza and warm drinks to the dozens of firefighters, who were braving the freezing cold and snowstorm at the scene.

The cause of the fire is still under investigation, but sources tell YWN that it may have been caused by an electrical issue.

(YWN World Headquarters – NYC)