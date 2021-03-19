WATCH IT: Senator Paul Accuses Dr Fauci Of ‘Theater’ And Wearing Masks ‘For Show’ After Being Vaccinated

At a Senate hearing Thursday, Senator Rand Paul (R-Kentucky) accused Dr. Anthony Fauci – the nation’s top infectious disease expert – of perpetuating “nanny state” policies that unnecessarily prolong mask use among vaccinated Americans.

Kentucky’s junior senator – and ophthalmologist prior to entering politics – has repeatedly clashed with Fauci over coronavirus guidelines. Paul was infected with the virus in 2020 and says there is no need for vaccinated and previously infected individuals to continue public mask use. On Thursday he directly called out Fauci for continuing to wear a mask despite receiving a vaccine.

“What studies do you have that people that have had the vaccine or have had the infection are spreading the infection? If they’re not spreading the infection, isn’t it just theater?” questioned Paul.

“Here we go again with the theater,” retorted Fauci.

“You’ve been vaccinated and you parade around in two masks for show,” said Paul, who repeatedly interrupted Fauci. “There’s a virtually zero-percent chance you are going to get it.”

(YWN World Headquarters – NYC)