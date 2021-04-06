YWN regrets to inform you of the Petira of R’ Mordechai Anshel Lax Z”L, longtime Boro Park Hatzolah volunteer. He was 55.

His passing was a shock to his family and friends. He returned from Florida on Monday morning and was taken to the hospital where his condition turned critical. He was Niftar on Monday night.

He was known in Hatzolah by his unit number “B36”.

Hatzolah members described to YWN his devotion and dedication to Hatzolah. They described how he would personally make sure that every new member who joined Boro Park Hatzolah had their equipment in prefect top-notch condition, and spent time explaining everything to the new younger members who were just starting out.

He is survived by his wife and children.

His passing is a triple blow to Boro Park Hatzolah, as he is the third member that was Niftar in just the past month: R’ Moshe Dovid Kish Z”L (B-219), and R’ Aharon Yochanan Fleishman Z”L (B-34).

The Levaya will take place on Tuesday morning at 10:00Am at the Vishnitzer Bais HaMedrash on New Utrecht Avenue and 53rd Street, where the Niftar davened for years.

The Kevura will be in the Vishnitzer Bais Hakvaros in Monsey.