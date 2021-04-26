BREAKING: Bill To Legalize Hatzalah of South Florida Passes Senate, Bill Heads To Governor To Be Signed Into Law

The bill that would legalize Hatzalah of South Florida to transport patients to the hospital has just passed the Florida State Senate.

As YWN reported, the bill passed the Florida House of Representatives on Friday. This brings Hatzalah just one step away from being able to serve the communities as a full fledged EMS provider.

The Bill now heads to the desk of Florida Governor DeSantis, who is expected to sign the bill into law.

