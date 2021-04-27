NYPD Officer Struck & Killed By Hit-And-Run Drunk Driver

An NYPD officer has died after being struck by a passing vehicle while investigating a crash in Queens, and one person is in police custody.

The officer is identified as Anastasios Tsakos, assigned to Highway 3.

He was a 14-year veteran of the NYPD, father of two children, a 6-year-old daughter and a 3-year-old son.

Officer Tsakos was struck on the eastbound lanes of the Long Island Expressway near Francis Lewis Boulevard just before 2 a.m. this morning.

He was directing traffic following a prior crash that happened on the eastbound Long Island Expressway ramp to the Clearview Expressway, just after 12:30 a.m. Tuesday.

As Tsakos was directing traffic near the scene, he was struck by a passing vehicle.

The officer was rushed to New York-Presbyterian Queens Hospital in critical condition, where he later died of his injuries.

Police launched a search for the driver, and one woman was later taken into custody nearby, along the Horace Harding Expressway.

She is identified as a 32-year-old woman from Hempstead, Nassau County.

She is facing charges including vehicular manslaughter, driving while intoxicated and driving with a suspended license.

(AP)