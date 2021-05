YWN regrets to inform you of the petira of HaRav Moshe Elyakim Briah Kahana ZATZAL, the Spinka-Kahana Rebbe in Bnei Brak. He was 93.

The Rebbe been hospitalized the past two weeks at Tel Hashomer Hospital and was Niftar on Monday.

The Levaya will be held on Monday at his Bais Medrash located at 9 Rechov Yehoshua in Bnei Brak. The Kevura will be on Har Hazeisim.

Boruch Dayan HaEmmes…

