11-Year-Old Seriously Injured At Meron Is Released From The Hospital

Eleven-year-old Ze’ev Mordechai Kubetschick of Bnei Brak, who was seriously injured in the Meron disaster, has Baruch Hashem made a swift recovery and has been released from the hospital.

Kubetschick was evacuated from Meron to Rambam Hospital in Haifa and was initially sedated and ventilated. By Shabbos, he had regained consciousness and was removed from his ventilator.

Three Meron survivors are still hospitalized at Rambam: a 12-year-old and 15-year-old who are both in serious condition, and a 52-year-old man in good condition.

(YWN Israel Desk – Jerusalem)