WATCH: NYC Mayoral Candidate Eric Adams Meets With Chareidi Rapper Nissim Black

NYC Mayoral Candidate Eric Adams met with Chareidi rapper Nissim Black.
A former gangsta rapper who converted to Judaism, Black, originally from Seattle, Washington, made Aliyah with his family from the US in 2016, and currently lives in Ramat Beit Shemesh.
Watch the video below:
supporting a democrat is supporting toeva and other legislation that runs contrary to our belief system.
this is true at any level of government.
I like what I see before my eyes in Adams but have this simple nagging thought that unless Mr. Adams answers the question, I do not know how comfortable I am with him. Eric Adams was a tremendous chossid of Louis Farakhan. So much so that in 2011 when Jesse Jackson condemned Farrakhan for a particularly anti-Semitic speech, Eric Adams condemned Jesse Jackson for not understanding what Farakhan was trying to do. Does Mr. Adams repudiate his past admiration for Farakhan? Is he still affiliated or associated with the Nation of Islam in any way? People can change and I would like to give Adams the benefit of the doubt but I need to know if he has changed in the past 10 years or is he still a chossid of Farakhan.
Upon further review, the Jesse Jackson incident occurred in the 1990s (I should have fgured that out myself)/
Besalel, I believe I rrad in a recent magazine interview of Adams a direct unequivocal repudiation of the Farrakhan movement and he does not associate himself with them.
Does that guarantee anything?
Nopes, al tivtchu benedivim. But exercise your best choice and vote!