SOURCES: Chareidi Man Is Suspect Arrested in Arson Attack on Rav Yitzhak Yosef’s Shul; WAS WORKING FOR IRANIANS

Despite a police and Shin Bet gag order on the investigation and arrest of a suspect who damaged and set fire to Rav Yitzhak Yosef’s shul in Jerusalem on Sunday morning, some details have emerged.

The suspect, from a chareidi family with rabbinic ties, is believed to have been working for the Iranian government, possibly unknowingly. The Shin Bet suspects others are involved, but the individual has refused to provide additional information. Sources tell YWN it’s possible he was unaware of his Iranian ties.

As YWN has reported, numerous arrests have occurred in recent months of individuals unknowingly paid by Iran to commit vandalism, including starting fires, spray-painting graffiti, photographing specific targets, and other disruptive acts.

Sources indicate the Iranians may be attempting to sow discord between Israel’s right and left. Given Rav Yosef’s outspoken opposition to chareidim joining the IDF and the draft law, the Iranians reportedly aimed to incite the right to blame the left for this attack.

As YWN had reported, an arsonist broke into the shul of the former Rishon L’Tzion, HaGaon HaRav Yitzchak Yosef, on Rechov Yam Suf in the Sanhedria Murchevet neighborhood of Jerusalem and set it on fire in the pre-dawn hours of Sunday morning.

Security camera footage shows the arsonist entering the Ohr Chaviv shul around 3 a.m., approaching the Aron Kodesh and setting it on fire.

A nearby residential apartment building was found vandalized with graffiti, including crosses and other Christian symbols, and it is suspected that the arsonist carried out the vandalism before setting fire to the shul.

The fire caused extensive damage to the shul, HaRav Yosef’s office and his magnificent chair, as well as his sefarim and those of his illustrious father, HaGaon HaRav Ovadia Yosef, z’tl.

