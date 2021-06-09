NEW POLL: Front-Runner Eric Adams Continues Holding Commanding Lead For NYC Mayor

Brooklyn Borough President Eric Adams is leading the NYC Mayoral race, the latest PIX11 poll found.
Adams got the support of 23% of the respondents in the poll, conducted June 7-8. He’s never dipped below 18% in these polls, and he was most recently at 20% before this increase.
Former counsel to current Mayor DeBlasio, Maya Wiley, surged into second place with an 8% climb from the most recent poll, following an AOC endorsement.
Andrew Yang brought in 15%, and former commissioner for the NYC Sanitation Dept, Kathryn Garcia, dropped from 21% to 12%.
