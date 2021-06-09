NEW POLL: Front-Runner Eric Adams Continues Holding Commanding Lead For NYC Mayor

FILE — In this March 24, 2021, file photo, Eric Adams, Brooklyn Borough President and a Democratic mayoral candidate, speaks during a 'I Want My Miracle Back' rally, in the Bronx borough of New York. Adams, a former police officer, is betting that a spike in shootings during the coronavirus pandemic — including a shooting that injured three bystanders in Times Square last weekend — will boost his appeal. (AP Photo/John Minchillo, File)

Brooklyn Borough President Eric Adams is leading the NYC Mayoral race, the latest PIX11 poll found.

Adams got the support of 23% of the respondents in the poll, conducted June 7-8. He’s never dipped below 18% in these polls, and he was most recently at 20% before this increase.

Former counsel to current Mayor DeBlasio, Maya Wiley, surged into second place with an 8% climb from the most recent poll, following an AOC endorsement.

Andrew Yang brought in 15%, and former commissioner for the NYC Sanitation Dept, Kathryn Garcia, dropped from 21% to 12%.

