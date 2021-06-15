WATCH: Pompeo Says Evidence “100 Feet High” That COVID Came From Wuhan Lab Leak

Former Secretary of State Mike Pompeo said Sunday that he believes the coronavirus pandemic originated with a leak out of a lab in Wuhan, China, and that under the Trump administration the U.S. came close to uncovering the details of how it began.

“We have a really good idea what happened here,” Pompeo said. “There is an enormous amount of evidence that there was a leak from the Wuhan Institute of Virology. There is a pile of evidence a hundred feet high, I have high confidence that that’s the case. We pressed the Chinese Communist Party really hard – not just the State Department, but our CDC and others too.”

Pompeo went on to say that Team Trump “got very close to being able to make a lay-down case for what actually happened,” adding that we “know enough now” and the “coverup continues” by the Chinese government.

“Do you think that the virus came from a lab leak from the Wuhan Institute?” Wallace flatly asked.

“I do,” Pompeo answered.

(YWN World Headquarters – NYC)