VIDEO ROUNDUP: Miami Mayor, Surfside Mayor, Governor DeSantis And More

This aerial photo shows part of the 12-story oceanfront Champlain Towers South Condo that collapsed early Thursday, June 24, 2021 in Surfside, Fla. (Amy Beth Bennett /South Florida Sun-Sentinel via AP)

UPDATE FROM MIAMI FIRE RESCUE: Approximately 55 apartment units collapsed
– First responders rescued 35 occupants trapped inside building
– Search and rescue efforts still ongoing

Gov. Ron DeSantis speaks on partial building collapse in Surfside, FL: “The first responders were able to save a lot of people. They are going to be going through more. It’s a really, really tragic situation. We are bracing for some bad news given the destruction we are seeing”

Miami-Dade County Mayor Daniella Levine Cava says it was a 12-story building with more than 130 units; “about half of those have collapsed.”.

Charles Burkett, mayor of Surfside, Florida, says “it looks like a bomb went off…. “This is a catastrophic failure of that building.”