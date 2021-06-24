VIDEO ROUNDUP: Miami Mayor, Surfside Mayor, Governor DeSantis And More

UPDATE FROM MIAMI FIRE RESCUE: Approximately 55 apartment units collapsed

– First responders rescued 35 occupants trapped inside building

– Search and rescue efforts still ongoing

Gov. Ron DeSantis speaks on partial building collapse in Surfside, FL: “The first responders were able to save a lot of people. They are going to be going through more. It’s a really, really tragic situation. We are bracing for some bad news given the destruction we are seeing”

Miami-Dade County Mayor Daniella Levine Cava says it was a 12-story building with more than 130 units; “about half of those have collapsed.”.

Charles Burkett, mayor of Surfside, Florida, says “it looks like a bomb went off…. “This is a catastrophic failure of that building.”