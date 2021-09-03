HATE ARREST: Suspect Who Attacked Multiple Jews In Stamford Hill Taken Into Custody

Police investigating a series of unprovoked attacks on Jews which occurred on the same day in north London have arrested a man.

The suspect was seen on CCTV hitting and pushing a 64-year-old man who was on his way to Shul in Stamford Hill August 18th.

Earlier the same day, a 30-year-old man was struck on the head with a bottle, and a 14-year-old boy was attacked.

A 28-year-old man has been arrested, the Met Police said.

He remains in custody at an east London police station having been held on suspicion of five racially aggravated assaults.

The man who was attacked on his way to the synagogue was knocked unconscious and needed hospital treatment for facial injuries and a broken foot.

Officers believe there are also two other victims who have not yet come forward.

The pair are thought to have not been seriously hurt in the assaults.

(YWN World Headquarters – NYC)