Chabad Av Beis Din Implores Everyone To Get Vaccine Following Triple Tragedy Over Shabbos

The Chabad Av Beis Din of the Chabad community in Kiryat Malachi, Rabbi Yitzchak Yehuda Yeruslavsky, who is a prominent personage among the Chabad Chassidus in Israel, filmed a video on Sunday beseeching all Chabad chassidim, and Yidden around the globe to get vaccinated against the Coronavirus. The video was published on Sunday following the deaths of three Lubavitcher Chassidim in one day – over Shabbos.
HaRav Yeruslavsky continued his clear and direct stance on the matter that he has kept since the vaccines first became available, that everyone needs to vaccinate and adhere to the regulations set forth by the Health Ministry in their entirety.
“I ask that all community leaders and their followers, in light of the horrible events that took place yesterday, and the recurring tragedies of people who have died because they were not vaccinated, go get the vaccine. This is an issue of Pikuach Nefesh, we are obligated to go and get the vaccine. I call upon all Rabbonim of the community to make sure that each and every person in their community gets vaccinated.”
