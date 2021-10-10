NYC: Thousands Of Businesses Given Warnings For Ignoring Vaccine Rules; 14 Businesses Fined

Only 14 New York City businesses have been fined for violating Mayor Bill de Blasio’s indoor vaccine mandate, according to a new report.

The city handed out $1,000 fines to those businesses and warned another 6,760 so far, the New York Post reported Saturday.

Inspectors has reportedly checked in on a total of 27,500 businesses since it began enforcing the mandate on Sept. 13.

The rules allow for inspectors to issue a warning for first-time violators before handing out a $1,000 fine. Repeat offenders will face $2,000 for a second violation and $5,000 for every one after.

The mandate requires proof of vaccination to enter city establishments like restaurants, gyms and cultural centers like theaters and museums.

Nearly 84% percent of New York City adults have received at least one vaccine dose, according to the latest city data.

(AP)