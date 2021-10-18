B’Chasdei Hashem; Infant Taken Off Ecmo Machine After Making Positive Steps in Recovery

Over the weekend, a one-and-a-half-year-old infant was taken off of an ECMO machine at Safra children’s Hospital, which is located in the Tel Hashomer medical complex. The young girl had contracted pediatric inflammatory multisystem syndrome (PIMS), which is a rare disease that often has symptoms such as persistent fever and extreme inflammation.

The condition emanates from children being exposed to Covid-19.

The young girl is still hospitalized in the Intensive care Unit in Safra Hospital.

PIMS is a rare condition that is often referred to as a post-covid virus. Other symptoms can include rashes, eye infections, prolonged fevers, vomiting, diarrhea, and others. Each of them relates to a drop in blood pressure and vital signs that are common with severe infections.

