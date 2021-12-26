MK Yaakov Litzman Announces He Will Not Run For Knesset Again [VIDEO]

United Torah Judaism MK Yaakov Litzman said on Sunday he will not run in any upcoming election.

“If there are new elections, I won’t be running,” Litzman told the Knesset channel in an interview. “I’m not going to the Knesset again. At my age — 74 — I’ve served in the Knesset for more than 23 years.”

Litzman clarified that it has nothing to do with the criminal investigations into his behavior, and claims that he has “no plea deal” lined up.

The pending charges relate to suspicions that he used his former position as Deputy Minister of Health to prevent the extradition of Malka Leifer to Australia. Leifer was a principal of a Frum girls school in Melbourne who was accused of assaulting minors.

Yaakov Litzman was born in Germany in 1948.

He served as Director of the Beis Yaakov in Jerusalem and initiated the project to set up Chereidi residential neighborhoods in Ashdod, Tel Aviv, Arad, and Beit Shemesh. He is married and the father of three children.

A Member of Knesset since 1999, he served as Chairman of the Knesset Finance Committee. He also served as a member of the State Control, Internal Affairs and Environment, Science and Technology, and Labor, Welfare, and Health Committees. He also served as chairman of his party’s parliamentary group in the Knesset.

In April 2009 Litzman was appointed Deputy Minister of Health, serving until February 2013. In May 2015 he was again appointed Deputy Minister of Health and in September 2015 was sworn in as Minister of Health.

(YWN Israel Desk – Jerusalem)