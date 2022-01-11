UNCONSCIONABLE: Israeli Police Under Questioning for Brutish Beating of Chareidi Man

Police detectives who beat a chareidi man during protests outside a cellphone store in the Geula neighborhood in Yerushalayim are being questioned by the Department of Internal Investigations under suspicion of unnecessarily assaulting him.

Chaim Mizrachi was brutally beaten by undercover police and arrested after he told them that they had scratched a car in the area. A court that heard the case following Mizrachi’s arrest blasted the police officers over their actions.

“Do you realize how serious this is?” the judge asked the police officers.

They were only able to stutter and stammer in response.

Saying she was “appalled” at what had occurred, the judge called the incident “totally senseless violence.”

“I find it impossible to understand how it could be that after viewing this documentation [of the police attack], the prisoner was not immediately released with apologies, and the case referred to the Police Investigations Department,” she said.

The police failed to respond to the judge but released a statement that didn’t address their actions following the hearing.

In a separate incident, Israeli Police are being accused of randomly arresting a bochur after he was in the vicinity when a cup of coffee was thrown at them.

According to reports, the boiling coffee was thrown at the officers while they were carrying out arrests in the Meah Shearim neighborhood about two months ago. Not knowing who threw it, the police entered the Toldos Avrohom Yitzchok shul and chose a bochur at random to blame, grabbing him, dragging him out, and arresting him.

