HATE IN CROWN HEIGHTS: Lubavitcher Hospitalized After Violently Beaten In Daytime Attack [VIDEO]

An man violently attacked a Chassidic Jewish man in Crown Heights on Friday while spewing anti-Semitic hate speech, the NYPD says.

The 32-year-old victim was approached by an unknown assailant at President Street and Utica Avenue in Crown Heights around 3:00PM Friday, when a man asked him “What are you looking at?” before punching him in the face and head, authorities said.

They said the suspect started punching the man in the head and kicking him in the legs, all while making anti-Semitic remarks, including “Nazis should have killed you Jews”.

The NYPD’s Hate Crime Task Force is investigating the incident.

Police said the victim was transported to a hospital in Cobble Hill.

The suspect, who ran in the direction of Schenectady Avenue, wore a black jacket, gray hooded sweatshirt, black pants and black sneakers.

“Our Volunteers responded to an unprovoked assault at approximately 3 pm,” Crown Heights SHomrim wrote in a Tweet. “Multiple Vol’s responded quickly and canvassed the area for the perpetrator yielding negative results. @NYPD71Pct is investigating this as a possible bias crime as well @NYPDHateCrimes.”

Hatzalah treated the victim and transported him to the hospital for an evaluation.

