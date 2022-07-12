TRAGEDY IN MIAMI: Young Child Niftar After He Was Left In Vehicle

Tragedy struck the Miami Jewish community, as word spread of a terrible tragedy on Monday.

The Miami Gardens Police Department says they are investigating after a 3-year-old child was R”L Niftar after he was found unresponsive inside a vehicle on Monday afternoon in a gated parking lot at the Lubavitch Educational Center, at 17330 NW 7 Ave.

Miami-Dade Fire Rescue rushed the juvenile to a local hospital. Unfortunately, the child was pronounced dead by doctors.

Chesed Shel Emes of Florida was working to ensure proper Kavod Hames in this terrible tragedy.

Boruch Dayan HaEmmes…

