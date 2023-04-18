WATCH: Rabbi Whose Wife And two Daughters Were Killed in Pesach Terror Attack Has “No Hatred” Towards Terrorists

Rabbi Leo Dee, an Israeli-British rabbi whose wife and two daughters were killed in a terror shooting on a Gush Etzion road on Chol Hamoed Pesach, has stated that he harbors no hatred towards the perpetrators of the attack. In an interview with Channel 12, he expressed his desire for the terrorists to be apprehended and punished, not out of hatred, but to prevent further acts of violence.
Dee’s wife, Leah Dee, and their daughters Maya Dee and Rina Dee HY”D were fatally shot by Palestinian terrorists on April 7 while on their way to Teveriya for a vacation. Despite promises from officials to bring the suspects to justice, they remain at large.
Speaking from his home in Efrat alongside his surviving son and two daughters, Dee emphasized that his focus was on the future, for himself and for the people of Israel.
He also spoke of the Palestinian friends he had made over the years, including builders and gardeners whom he had employed to work on his home. Dee said that he trusted them completely with his family and believed that the majority of Palestinians were “decent people.”
SEE VIDEO BELOW:
(YWN Israel Desk – Jerusalem)
He should hate the murderers.
Hashem Yikom Damam
Nebach, a confused Jew.
not a jewish attitude
I cant imagine the pain he’s going through but killers deserve to be hated. The Torah said to hate Amolek. Shlomo hamelech said that theres a time to hate. Not sure why he can’t hate the animals who want us all dead.
רחמי רשעים אכזר – he who pities the wicked is cruel.
It’s a Mitzva to hate the terrorist and it’s a Mitzva to kill them as well.
Having said that, this poor family have just gone through an unthinkable tragedy, he is not expected to think this through….
כתוב במסכת פסחים (קיג:) שמצוה לשנוא את הרשעים, וכן נפסק בשו”ע חושן משפט סימן ער”ב סעיף י”א
Y2r is right.
True it’s not a Jewish attitude but the Gemorah says אין אדם נתפס בצערו
Now is not a time he can be judged. Hopefully it’s a temporary ‘mental glitch’.