WATCH: Rabbi Whose Wife And two Daughters Were Killed in Pesach Terror Attack Has “No Hatred” Towards Terrorists





Rabbi Leo Dee, an Israeli-British rabbi whose wife and two daughters were killed in a terror shooting on a Gush Etzion road on Chol Hamoed Pesach, has stated that he harbors no hatred towards the perpetrators of the attack. In an interview with Channel 12, he expressed his desire for the terrorists to be apprehended and punished, not out of hatred, but to prevent further acts of violence.

Dee’s wife, Leah Dee, and their daughters Maya Dee and Rina Dee HY”D were fatally shot by Palestinian terrorists on April 7 while on their way to Teveriya for a vacation. Despite promises from officials to bring the suspects to justice, they remain at large.

Speaking from his home in Efrat alongside his surviving son and two daughters, Dee emphasized that his focus was on the future, for himself and for the people of Israel.

He also spoke of the Palestinian friends he had made over the years, including builders and gardeners whom he had employed to work on his home. Dee said that he trusted them completely with his family and believed that the majority of Palestinians were “decent people.”

(YWN Israel Desk – Jerusalem)