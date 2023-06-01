Ariel Terrorists Sentenced To Life In Prison Plus 30 Years





The terrorists who murdered a 23-year-old Jewish security guard at the entrance to the city of Ariel in April 2022 were sentenced by an Israeli military court on Wednesday to life in prison plus 30 years.

The terrorists opened fire at the guard booth at the entrance to Ariel, killing Vyacheslav Golev, H’yd, whose last act before his death was saving the life of his kallah, Victoria Fligelman, also a security guard on duty at the same post, by blocking her from the terrorists’ fire with his body. She was physically unharmed in the attack.

The terrorists were convicted of the murder of Golev, H’yd, and the attempted murder of Fligelman. They were also sentenced to pay compensation of NIS 3 million ($800,000) to the Golev and Fligelman families.

(YWN Israel Desk – Jerusalem)