FLATBUSH: Pedestrian Killed In Horrific Crash On Ocean Parkway





Hatzolah rushed a critically injured patient to Maimonides Medical Center after a devastating car accident on Ocean Parkway and Ave. M in Flatbush on Wednesday night. Sadly, the man’s life was unable to be saved.

The horrific scene unfolded around 9:30 pm when a vehicle traveling on Ocean Parkway lost control and jumped a curb, striking a light stanchion before hitting an approximately 50-year-old man sitting on a bench, amputating both of his legs and killing him instantly.

Hatzolah was at the scene in less than a minute and rushed the man in traumatic arrest to the hospital. Doctors valiantly fought to revive, but were sadly unable

The driver of the Tesla involved in the crash fled on foot from the scene, but was located about a block away and taken into custody by the NYPD.

Ocean Parkway northbound between Ave M and L will be closed for an investigation for several hours.

Chevra Kaddisha services were not needed in this horrible incident.

(YWN World Headquarters – NYC)