MAILBAG: Why Are We Not Protesting In The Streets?





Can someone please help me understand why we are all sitting back and just accepting that with little to no valid explanation, our meat bills will just go up between 30% and 80%?

Imagine you are an an employer (perhaps you are one). You walk into your office and an employee comes by and says “You’ve been paying me $20 an hour until now, but because I want more money instead of a 3-10% raise, I want a 30-80% raise.” How would you react? I know that I would politely escort the individual out and inform them that there’s a faster chance that pigs will fly.

Why is this any different? There’s certainly some difference. We rely on meat, so we can’t just say no; however, we can, should and must protest this.

How? Very simply. Go to your local store, stock up on all the meat you’ll need for the next 3 or 4 weeks, freeze it, and under no circumstances buy any meat for 3 weeks. The stores, distributors, etc., will very quickly get the message – after they lose hundreds of thousands of dollars – that we will not just sit back and accept this absolute insanity.

The ripple effect that this will have, even on people that can afford the increase, is massive. All the tzedaka organizations that give people food will now have to raise much more; your child’s camp bill will significantly go up; your child’s Bar Mitzva expenses will increase; and the bill for chasunos will exponentially rise. We will all suffer because we are sitting back and not saying or doing anything.

WAKE UP NOW BEFORE ITS TOO LATE!

Signed,

A simple human being.

