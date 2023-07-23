MAILBAG: Why Are We Not Protesting In The Streets?

Can someone please help me understand why we are all sitting back and just accepting that with little to no valid explanation, our meat bills will just go up between 30% and 80%?
Imagine you are an an employer (perhaps you are one). You walk into your office and an employee comes by and says “You’ve been paying me $20 an hour until now, but because I want more money instead of a 3-10% raise, I want a 30-80% raise.” How would you react? I know that I would politely escort the individual out and inform them that there’s a faster chance that pigs will fly.
Why is this any different? There’s certainly some difference. We rely on meat, so we can’t just say no; however, we can, should and must protest this.
How? Very simply. Go to your local store, stock up on all the meat you’ll need for the next 3 or 4 weeks, freeze it, and under no circumstances buy any meat for 3 weeks. The stores, distributors, etc., will very quickly get the message – after they lose hundreds of thousands of dollars – that we will not just sit back and accept this absolute insanity.
The ripple effect that this will have, even on people that can afford the increase, is massive. All the tzedaka organizations that give people food will now have to raise much more; your child’s camp bill will significantly go up; your child’s Bar Mitzva expenses will increase; and the bill for chasunos will exponentially rise. We will all suffer because we are sitting back and not saying or doing anything.
WAKE UP NOW BEFORE ITS TOO LATE!
Signed,
A simple human being.
“Eat no meat while the Trust is taking meat from the bones of your women and children.”
That wasn’t written recently, it was written in 1902 by frum women on the Lower East Side, as a call to boycott those who raised the price of kosher meat by 50%. Not Emma Goldman types, more like your average housewife. Today, maybe the second reference to meat should be substituted for dough. Nonetheless, the point stands.
Big ag needs to get a message!
We will all eat fish until the prices go down.
Meat is not going up 70%. Solomons meat is having an issue that’s all.
Under normal circumstances, the market would self correct. Non domestic meat, or domestic suppliers that are not raising their price accordingly, would sell their product, and the supplier who is leading the rate raise (the single largest supplier unfortunately) would lose market share. They would then be forced with a choice of either selling much less product, or lowering their prices to compete.
However, in our limited market, their is a large percentage of people of affluence that either won’t notice the price increase or won’t care.
The fast meatboard crowd were paying absurd prices until now to make whatever social statement they hoped to express. Opulent restaurants are so full you can’t get a reservation in certain towns. The difference in the bill won’t matter to that crowd. It might even enhance what they perceive to be their social status, ie. big spenders.
I’m afraid that the middle class will not be able to outweigh the besserer menchen.
Of equal concern is the Kashrus credibility going forward. A non scrupulous store or supplier trying to satisfy his customers and maintain prices at a reasonable level, may be tempted to supplement his supply from non kosher sources. This has unfortunately happened previously.
It will take the wisdom of Solomon to resolve this.
Maybe we need to sit back and get all the facts first before passing judgement on others – it’s a Chiyuv d’ Oraysa. There are many factors that cause prices to fluctuate. No honest producer of consumables is eager to raise the prices of their products for no justifiable reason, especially if it is going to hurt and possibly anger their consumer base. Let’s not be hasty – especially before Tisha B’Av.
Unfortunately,people will not stick together to lower the prices. It was suggested a few years ago to not buy gas for 1 day, imagine 1 day and people epyld not stick together. The only way is not to buy meat, people must stick together
Is the author naive enough to think that the price increases are done arbitrarily? Is the author presumptuous enough to believe that the meat distributors don’t understand the basic economics of supply and demand?
Insurance costs are rising.
Covid incentives are gone.
Transportation costs are rising.
Cattle prices are rising.
Most of all, labor prices are skyrocketing.
Meat was once considered a luxury. We all, myself included, must wean ourselves of the “American luxuries” and get back to focusing on what’s really important. If the cost of meat it too high, use chicken, turkey or beans.
It really needs to come from our leaders and politicians!
My grandparents told me that it the alte heim, when fish prices were being raised the leaders said not to buy fish for Shabbos. Just imagine ALL roshei yeshivah, all rabbunim, all rebbes (at home and at tish), all chadorim, all mesivta, would stop buying any form of meat for just a month.
Me and you abd a few protesters, will have no effect! If we DO protest to our leaders and demand leadership, watch the power of that and siyata dishmaya, of course!!!
No one was engaging in these types of hafganos while the price of tofu and other soy and pea-based proteins increased nearly 60% over the past year.
Whatever boycott is done it will have to last until after simchas torah for the companies to feel the pinch
I agree! Time to put an end to this
If only the kashrus industry wasn’t aligned with these interests.
If you (& many others) buy 3 weeks of meat it won’t be long before it’s sold out. So people who weren’t able to buy meat will have no choice but to buy the meat at the new price. Meanwhile, 3 weeks later you will be out of meat & forced to buy at the new price. So what is accomplished with your plan?