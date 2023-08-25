Tzedek Hosts Speaker Kevin McCarthy To Discuss Proposed Infertility Legislation [VIDEOS & PHOTOS]





House Speaker Kevin McCarthy was hosted by Rabbi Moshe Margereten of Tzedek on Wednesday, with the pair discussing various topics and issues, most notably groundbreaking legislation to combat infertility.

Speaker McCarthy made the stop as he was in the area to attend a fundraiser for Congressman Marc Molinaro. Also in attendance were DA Brian Conaty, as well as JCC of Sullivan County representatives Sender Portugal, Mattis Rutner and Abe Rosenberg.

The productive meeting took place in Monticello, New York, with Rabbi Margereten outlining the importance of legislation that would force private health insurance companies to pay for infertility treatments – as health insurance companies do across the West.

Currently, infertility treatments are paid out-of-pocket, and the expenses are exorbitant. Tzedek says it is pushing for insurance companies and government programs to pay for these treatments in three phases.

The first phase will see infertility treatment included in the category of “medical necessities,” amending ERISA and requiring commercial insurance companies to cover these treatments.

The second will see general marketplace insurance companies be pressed into doing the same so they can be eligible for the Obamacare exchanges.

The final stage will be convincing Medicaid to follow the market and cover these vital services.

(YWN World Headquarters – NYC)