NY Gov. Cuomo: NO PLAN WHATSOEVER To Quarantine NYC; DeBlasio Says “Shelter In Place” Possible





Cuomo vs DeBlasio – who is right?

New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo said there are no plans to quarantine New York City, despite rumors and fears.

“We hear New York City is going to quarantine itself — that is not true,” Cuomo said at a news conference, adding that cities would need to get state approval to make such orders.

Earlier today, New York City Mayor Bill de Blasio said he is “absolutely considering” ordering the city’s residents to shelter in place during the coronavirus pandemic.

“Right now we have taken a series of steps to reduce the number of people who are circulating around,” he said. “But we’re going to look at all other options, and it could get to that for sure.”

New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo said “it’s possible we will be doing more dramatic closings” on top of closing bars, restaurants, and schools to reduce the spread of the coronavirus.

He added that those orders won’t be happening today. He said it might mean they have to “continue to close down things – such as businesses.”

“We’re not there yet – but I’m telling you we have to get down on that rate of spread,” Cuomo said.

Cuomo said he’s talking to other governors about ideas for what can be closed. He said “whatever we come up with will be statewide rules” for New York. He said he’s “hopeful” that can be done with “surrounding states.”

