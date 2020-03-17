TRAGEDY IN FLATBUSH: One-Year-Old Jewish Child Niftar – Being Tested For Coronavirus





A one-year-old baby boy was Niftar on Monday morning, and the Health Department is awaiting test results for COVID-19.

The 1 and a half year-old-boy, was identified as Michael Kameo Z”L. His family is a member of the Sephardic Community in Flatbush.

Sources tell YWN that he was in the hospital last week for an upper-respiratory infection, but had been released and was home when he was found unresponsive on Monday morning.

He was rushed to the hospital where he was R”L Niftar.

The Levaya was held on Monday in Flatbush, and the kevura was in New Jersey.

Health officials are not taking any chances, and are awaiting test results to see if the child had Coronavirus.

Boruch Dayan HaEmmes…

(YWN World Headquarters – NYC)







