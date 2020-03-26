MONSEY CORONA VICTIM: 39 Year Old Lipa Friedrich Z”L, No Medical History; Minyanim Still Taking Place





YWN regrets to inform you of the tragic Petira of Lipa Freidrich Z”L of Monsey. He was 39.

The Niftar was a perfectly healthy young man with no prior medical condition. He tested positive for COVID-19 three days ago and was in isolation at home.

This morning he had severe shortness of breath and Monsey Hatzolah was called. Paramedics intubated him and he was placed on a respirator at Good Samaritan Hospital. Unfortunately, he was Niftar 2 hours later.

The Niftar was part of the Satmar Kehilla in Monsey. He drove a bus for Parnasah.

Tragically, he leaves behind a wife and 6 children – the youngest just 5 weeks old.

Chanania Yom Tov Lipa Z”L was the son of of Reb Moshe Freidrich.

A CHESED FUND HAS BEEN SET UP TO HELP THE ALMANAH AND YESOMIM

YWN is pleading with our readers to do anything they can to get the Monsey Minyanim – and the Minyanim in Boro Park, Flatbush, and Lakewood TO STOP. People are committing mass murder by having these Minyanim.

Boruch Dayan Ha’Emmes….

