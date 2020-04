YWN regrets to inform you of the Petira of Mr Stanley Chera Z”L, one of the most prominent members of the Sephardic Syrian communities in Brooklyn and Deal NJ. He was 78.

The Niftar had been diagnosed with COVID-19 and hospitalized in critical condition at Cornell Hospital. He was Niftar on Shabbos.

He was a close friend of President Trump, who talked about him all the time in speeches.

Further information will be published when available.

Boruch Dayan HaEmmes…

(YWN World Headquarters – NYC)