Beyond Tragic: Eliezer Halbrecht, Age 33 Died Of Coronavirus – Survived By His Wife And 7 Children

Beyond Tragic

We are appealing to you on behalf of the suddenly orphaned Halbrecht family. The situation is beyond tragic and heartrending. Eliezer Halbrecht, age 33, passed away. His wife, age 32, was left alone with 7 children, the 2 youngest only 8-month-old twin boys.

CLICK HERE TO DONATE NOW!

They are left now alone.

We can’t return their father, but we must step in as breadwinner so she can feed her orphaned family.

Eliezer, a Kollel yungerman, was always happy with his lot. A few months ago, he took on side jobs, so his wife could give up her job as playgroup assistant and devote her all to the young twins and the other little 5.

We need you to step in now to save this family from falling apart!

Sponsor a wedding of a child, a month rent or a breakfast. By this end of the Shiva we MUST have one million dollars for the family.

The Viznitz Rebbes Shlita are calling to every family to contribute at least $500 to ensure the young widow and her family don’t fall apart from lack of financial means.

All donations are tax deductible. The Viznitz Rabbis of USA Shlita are personally in charge of the money, and prominent businessmen are managing it. Please step in now!!

You can make checks payable to: Desha Foundation Tax ID: 82-4709028 Mailing address: P. O. Box 861 Monsey NY 10952







