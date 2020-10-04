WATCH: Trump Leaves Hospital Briefly To Greet Supporters Outside

President Donald Trump briefly left the military hospital where he is being treated for COVID-19, riding in a vehicle to greet supporters gathered outside.

Trump departed the hospital in an armored SUV and remained in the vehicle as he drove past a flag-waving and cheering crowd outside Walter Reed National Military Medical Center.

Trump teased his surprise departure in a brief video posted to his Twitter page.

“I also think we’re going to pay a little surprise to some of the great patriots that we have out on the street,” he said, after thanking the doctors at the facility.

MOMENTS AGO: President Trump leaves hospital for a drive-by greeting to huge crowd of supporters gathered outside hospital pic.twitter.com/fhWX7hC4FF — Breaking911 (@Breaking911) October 4, 2020

“It’s been a very interesting journey,” Trump said in the video. “I learned a lot about COVID. I learned it by really going to school. This is the real school. This isn’t the let’s read the books school. And I get it, and I understand it. And it’s a very interesting thing.”

BREAKING: President Trump says he will make 'surprise visit' to supporters outside Walter Reed hospital; also says he has "learned a lot about COVID" pic.twitter.com/ZrcsBYOKLy — Breaking911 (@Breaking911) October 4, 2020

Earlier in the day, Trump’s doctor said he “continued to improve” and suggested he could be discharged as early as Monday.

(AP)