Trump Ups Pressure On Barr To Probe Bidens As Election Nears

President Donald Trump on Tuesday called on Attorney General William Barr to immediately launch an investigation into claims about Democrat Joe Biden and his son Hunter.

With just two weeks to go before Election Day, Trump for the first time explicitly called on Barr to investigate the Bidens and even pointed to the nearing Nov. 3 election as reason that Barr should not delay taking action. Trump has been leveling accusations of corruption against Biden for months, but is stepping up the pressure in the final days of the campaign.

“We’ve got to get the attorney general to act,” Trump said in an interview on “Fox & Friends.” “He’s got to act, and he’s got to act fast. He’s got to appoint somebody. This is major corruption, and this has to be known about before the election.”

The president has repeatedly cited Hunter Biden’s past as a reason that voters can’t trust Biden in the White House.

The president has been promoting a New York Post report published last week that cites an email in which an official from Ukrainian gas company Burisma thanked Hunter Biden, who served on the company’s board, for arranging for him to meet Joe Biden during a 2015 visit to Washington. The Biden campaign has rejected Trump’s assertion of wrongdoing and noted that Biden’s schedule did not show a meeting with the Burisma official.

Trump has yet to specify what crime he believes the Bidens have committed, but that has not stopped him from going as far as suggesting to voters that Biden belongs in jail.

The Justice Department did not respond to requests for comment on the president’s call for an investigation.

The president’s attempts to darken Biden’s reputation in the final lap of the election echo his “lock her up” attacks in 2016 on Democratic nominee Hillary Clinton, who faced FBI scrutiny in the final months of the campaign over her use of a private email server while conducting State Department business.

In addition to his call for a Biden probe, the president has become frustrated with Barr over the pace of the Justice Department’s investigation into the origin of the Russia probe, which will not be completed by Election Day.

Trump and his allies had high hopes for the probe, led by Connecticut U.S. Attorney John Durham, betting it would expose what they believe is wrongdoing when the FBI opened a case into whether the Trump campaign was coordinating with Russia to sway the 2016 election.

But a year and a half in, there’s been only one criminal case: a former FBI lawyer who pleaded guilty to altering a government email about a former Trump campaign adviser who was a target of secret FBI surveillance.

Trump’s hasn’t hidden his frustration. He recently retweeted a photo of Barr with the caption “for the love of GOD ARREST SOMEBODY.” During a rally in Arizona on Monday, he suggested Biden would be in prison if Barr wasn’t such “a very nice man.”

“I know people that would have had him locked up five weeks ago,” Trump said. “Bill Barr is a very nice man and a very fair man. And in many ways, it doesn’t make some of us happy.”

As the election nears, Barr has kept a lower profile, limiting his time in front of the cameras to avoid facing direct questions from the media about Trump’s demands for greater Justice Department involvement in the election.

The department on Tuesday announced a landmark antitrust case in Washington against tech giant Google, but Barr was in Florida speaking at a law enforcement conference. Barr also has remained relatively quiet after U.S. attorneys announced charges against a group of men accused of plotting to kidnap Michigan Gov. Gretchen Whitmer, a Democratic ally of Biden’s.

“He’s toned it down, but it’s hard to know what else might be going on behind the scenes,” Carl Tobias, a constitutional law expert at the University of Richmond, said of Barr.

While Barr has kept a lower profile in recent week, he has publicly sided with Trump on election matters. He said foreign nations could print counterfeit ballots, something intelligence officials say there’s no evidence of and would be nearly impossible. After Trump encouraged North Carolina voters to vote twice to try to test the system, which is illegal, Barr declined to definitively say it was illegal, instead saying he wasn’t familiar with the laws in every state.

Trump’s call for a Justice Department investigation of the Bidens came just one day after 11 GOP House members sent a letter to Barr calling for a special prosecutor to probe whether Biden received foreign money during his tenure in the Obama administration and if he allowed Hunter Biden “to peddle access to his father with foreign business entities.”

