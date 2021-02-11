Pig Meat Found Outside 2 Swiss Shuls

Swiss Jews found pig meat at the entrance to two shuls last week, JTA reported.
The incidents were intended as a deliberate attempt at desecrating Jewish shuls, the Swiss Federation of Jewish Communities said in a statement.
The incidents, at the CIL Orthodox shul in Lausanne and the GIL Reform synagogue in Geneva, were perpetrated by two separate individuals, the federation said.
The Lausanne perpetrator left a stuffed pig toy and a package of bacon by the shul’s entrance and in Geneva, the perpetrator left several pieces of pig meat.
(YWN Israel Desk – Jerusalem)
