HORROR IN TEXAS: Icy Interstate :Leads To 100-Car Pileup, Three Dead, 30 Injured [SEE THE SHOCKING FOOTAGE]

Dozens of people were taken to hospitals after a massive car crash on an icy Texas interstate.

The Fort Worth Star-Telegram reports that about 30 people were transported early Thursday after the wreck on Interstate 35.

The number of vehicles – including both passenger vehicles and 18-wheelers – involved is between 70 and 100 at this time, police said, but the number could end up being much higher, as first responders continue to assess the scene.

Due to the icy conditions, the agencies are bringing in sand trucks to help improve law enforcement and the fire department’s ability to reach and assist people in need.

The icy weather is part of a larger storm system. Ice storm warnings are in effect from Arkansas to Kentucky. Meanwhile, another winter storm is predicted to bring snow to Mid-Atlantic states. More than 125,000 homes and businesses are without power, mostly in Kentucky and West Virginia.

