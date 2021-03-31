Iran Rejects US Offer Of Sanctions Relief For Halt To 20% Enrichment

Iran will not halt any of its nuclear activity until the US lifts all economic sanctions, an Iranian official was quoted as saying on the state-run Press TV website in response to reports of an imminent US proposal to jumpstart talks, Reuters reported.

“A senior Iranian official tells Press TV that Tehran will stop its 20-percent uranium enrichment only if the U.S. lifts ALL its sanctions on Iran first,” the statement said.

“The official said Tehran will further reduce its commitments under the 2015 nuclear deal if the U.S. does not lift all sanctions, warning that Washington is rapidly running out of time.”

According to a Politico report, Biden administration officials, eager to rejoin the Iran nuclear deal prior to the Iranian presidential elections in June, were planning on advancing a new proposal this week offering Iran relief from some economic sanctions in exchange for Iran halting some of its nuclear activities, including the enrichment of uranium to 20% purity and work on advanced centrifuges.

(YWN Israel Desk – Jerusalem)