Israeli, 23, Dies From Reaction To Milchig Dessert At Fleishig Restaurant

A 23-year-old Israeli woman died overnight Wednesday of an allergic reaction to dairy whipped cream she was served at a kosher meat restaurant in the northern Israeli town of Rosh Pina.

The nifteres, Osher Deri, a’h, of Chatzor Haglilit, had ordered dessert at the restaurant on Wednesday night, assuming it was pareve of course since she was dining in a fleishig kosher restaurant.

Apparently, the 19-year-old chef had noticed the restaurant was out of whipped cream and had told a co-worker to purchase some at a nearby store. The employee mistakenly purchased dairy whipped cream.

Deri, z’l, began feeling unwell after eating the dessert and was rushed to Ziv Medical Center in Tzfas, where doctors attempted to save her life, performing resuscitation techniques for almost an hour, but ultimately were forced to declare her death.

Israel Police opened an investigation and has shut down the restaurant and detained five employees, including the owner and chef, of suspected negligent homicide.

The suspects were released to house arrest after the police clarified that they did not act intentionally.

Osher’s mother, Galit Deri, told Kan News that Osher had worked at the restaurant in the past and the employees there were aware of her allergy, adding that her daughter’s allergy was severe, and if she tasted anything dairy, she needed to receive life-saving treatment at the hospital within five minutes.

“I watched her for 22 years that she wouldn’t get close to anything dairy,” Galit said tearfully. “We didn’t have any dairy in the house at all so she wouldn’t be at risk.”

(YWN Israel Desk – Jerusalem)