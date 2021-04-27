MOVING VIDEO: Jewish Actor Breaks Down As He Discovers His Relatives Died In The Holocaust

Jewish actor Mandy Patinkin always thought he had no relatives that died in the Holocaust but recently he found out differently on a PBS show called Finding Your Roots, according to a JTA report.

Finding Your Roots is a PBS celebrity genealogy show in which celebrities are presented with a “book of life” that is compiled with information researched by professional genealogists that allows them to view their ancestral histories, learn about familial connections and discover secrets about their lineage.

During the show, Patinkin became emotionally overwhelmed when he found out that his relatives were among thousands of Jews from Brańsk, a town in northeastern Poland, to be sent to their deaths in crematoriums at the Treblinka concentration camp.

(YWN Israel Desk – Jerusalem)