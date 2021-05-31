“Israelis Should Rebuy Homes In Europe, US,” Iran’s Quds Force Chief Warns

Iran’s Quds Force commander Esmail Ghaani warned Israelis to “rebuy’ their homes in Europe and the US since Israel will soon be taken over by the Palestinians.

“I recommend all Zionists buy back the houses they sold in Europe, America and elsewhere before they become more expensive,” he said in a public speech over the weekend, as quoted by Fars News.

Ghaani also bragged about the Hamas “victory” in Operation Guardian of the Walls, saying that “the Zionist regime begged its allies to call on the Palestinians to stop the war from the first day,” adding that much of Israel’s infrastructure could have been targeted by Palestinian rockets but the terror groups refrained from doing so “because it won’t be long until the Palestinians will be the ones using the infrastructure.”

“The message of the Palestinian resistance to Palestinian children is the future rule of the entire Palestine,” he added.

Ghaani was appointed as Quds Force commander following the elimination of Qassem Soleimani in January 2020 by a US strike.

