Small Earthquake Hits South New Jersey; No Damage, Injuries

A small earthquake hit early Wednesday in southern New Jersey, though no damage or injuries were reported.

The U.S. Geological Survey says the 2.4 magnitude quake occurred just before 8 a.m. near Tuckerton in southern Ocean County. It had a depth of about three miles and light shaking was felt, officials said.

Roughly 100 people reported feeling the earthquake, with most of the reports coming from nearby Little Egg Harbor Township.

The earthquake is the first one reported in New Jersey in more than six months.

(AP)