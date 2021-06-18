CATSKILLS: “Surveying” Chopper Crashes In Swan Lake Area [VIDEO & PHOTOS]

Emergency personnel were on the scene of a chopper down in Sullivan County in the Swan Lake area.

The chopper went down at around 9:00AM in a wooded area (off Stanton Corner Road). Emergency personnel had to gain access using ATV’s and “brush unit” vehicles from the fire department.

There are two occupants on the chopper. Both are in serious condition, one with a back injury, one with a leg injury. – both are conscious and alert.

Two additional choppers have been requested to airlift both patients.

Sources tell YWN that the chopper was a “surveying” chopper, that may have been checking power lines when it clipped a tree and went down.

