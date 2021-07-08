Biden Administration Slams Demolition Of Murderer’s Home

The United States on Thursday condemned the demolition of the home of Muntassar Shalabi, who murdered yeshivah student Yehuda Guetta, h’yd, 19, and injured two others in a drive-by terror shooting attack on May 2.

The demolition was carried out despite attempts by the US to stop it due to the fact that Shalabi and his family members are US citizens. An appeal by the family against the demolition to Israel’s Supreme Court was unanimously rejected.

“We are following reports that the home was demolished,” a US Embassy spokesperson stated.

“We believe it is critical for all parties to refrain from unilateral steps that exacerbate tensions and undercut efforts to advance a negotiated two-state solution. This certainly includes the punitive demolition of Palestinian homes.”

“As we stated numerous times, the home of an entire family should not be demolished for the actions of one individual. Due to privacy considerations, we are unable to comment further.”

A spokesperson for the Prime Minister’s Office responded to the US statement by saying: “The Prime Minister appreciates and respects the US government. At the same time, he acts only in accordance with Israel’s security considerations and the protection of the lives of Israeli citizens.”

Likud MK Miri Regev stated: “The United States government should consider the lives of the family destroyed by a terrorist before considering the family of that same terrorist.”

Israeli journalist Lital Shemesh wrote in response to the US condemnation: “Hello to the US Embassy that condemned the demolition of the home of the terrorist and said that a family’s home shouldn’t be demolished for the actions of one individual. Does this mean that courts need to prevent foreclosing the home of a person who didn’t meet his mortgage payments? You’re not going to throw an entire family on the street because of the actions of one individual, will you? Or is debt to a bank more serious than a nationalistic murder?”

(YWN Israel Desk – Jerusalem)