BELLY-UP BIDEN: New Liberal Poll Finds President’s Numbers Tanking [VIDEO]

President Joe Biden’s popularity across the nation is cratering amid numerous out-of-control crises ranging from inflation to an unprecedented influx of illegal migrants at the southern border.

According to a poll from left-leaning NBC News, President Biden’s national approval rating has sunk to a new low – just 42% – marking a stunning decline of nearly 20% since he took office and the largest drop in approval during the first year of taking office of any president since World War 2.

According to the poll released Sunday, Biden’s has a -12% net performance approval rating nationally among all adults (42% who approve to 54% who disapprove), and a -7% net approval rating from registered voters (45% to 52%).

Additionally, the survey found that 71% of Americans think the country is heading in the wrong direction, while a dismal 22% believe it is heading in the right direction.

“Democrats face a country whose opinion of President Biden has turned sharply to the negative since April,” said Democratic pollster Jeff Horwitt, who conducted the survey along with Republican pollster Bill McInturff. “The promise of the Biden presidency — knowledge, competence and stability in tough times — have all been called into question.”

The NBC poll comes on the heels of several other national polls that all show President Biden’s popularity precipitously falling as crises ranging from the botched Afghanistan withdrawal to skyrocketing inflation to his inability to coax Democrats into passing his massive $3.5 trillion spending bonanza have Americans souring on the Democrat.

The latest RealClearPolitics presidential polling average has Biden suffering a net negative approval rating of 9.3%, 42.6% to 51.9%, while the 538 polling average also has Biden in the dumps, with 43% approving of his job performance and 51.2% disapproving.

The brutal @NBCNews poll reinforces findings in the @NRCC’s recent battleground poll. On the issues that voters care about most, Republicans have a commanding lead. Just look at this graphic. pic.twitter.com/Pjm0XoikgX — Michael McAdams (@M_McAdams) October 31, 2021

